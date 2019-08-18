Contrasting of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.12 N/A 0.03 23.88 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.76 shows that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Sierra Oncology Inc. has a 1.21 beta which is 21.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sierra Oncology Inc. are 13.1 and 13.1 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 199.81% and an $2 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.9% and 66.4% respectively. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.28%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Sierra Oncology Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.