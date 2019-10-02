Contrasting of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 134.84M 0.03 23.88 Repligen Corporation 86 3.16 47.02M 0.46 204.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation. Repligen Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Repligen Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17,018,806,007.83% -11.1% 17.6% Repligen Corporation 54,484,356.89% 3.5% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.76. Competitively, Repligen Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Repligen Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Repligen Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 110.79% for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $1.75. Competitively the consensus price target of Repligen Corporation is $110, which is potential 48.95% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Repligen Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares. About 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Repligen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.2% weaker performance while Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors Repligen Corporation beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.