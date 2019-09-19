Contrasting of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 25.40 N/A 0.03 23.88 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Demonstrates AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.76 beta indicates that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$1.75 is AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 76.77%. Meanwhile, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 253.54%. The results provided earlier shows that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.