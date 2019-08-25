Contrasting of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 16.98 N/A 0.03 23.88 BioTime Inc. 1 39.92 N/A 0.43 2.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc. BioTime Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than BioTime Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Risk & Volatility

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioTime Inc.’s 181.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, BioTime Inc. has 3.5 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioTime Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 51.15% and an $1 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.9% and 43.7% respectively. About 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while BioTime Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.