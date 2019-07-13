Contrasting of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Since AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.73 N/A -0.05 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.25 shows that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.79 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

$1.67 is AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 138.47%. Competitively the average price target of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is $20.67, which is potential 80.52% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.4% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.