Contrasting of Avedro Inc. (AVDR) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avedro Inc. 16 10.28 N/A -2.08 0.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 79.58 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avedro Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Avedro Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 217.9% -52.3%

Liquidity

Avedro Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 4.9 Quick Ratio. Avedro Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Avedro Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avedro Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Avedro Inc.’s upside potential is 18.09% at a $25 average target price. On the other hand, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 286.36% and its average target price is $8.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Avedro Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.5% of Avedro Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.2% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Avedro Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avedro Inc. -5.09% -8.88% 35.34% 0% 0% 50.2% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.43% 1.16% -29.65% 6.1% -5.09% 12.99%

For the past year Avedro Inc. was more bullish than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Avedro Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.