Contrasting of Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)

As Business Services companies, Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya Holdings Corp. 12 0.35 103.15M 1.54 7.81 R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 3 -1.08 60.90M -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avaya Holdings Corp. and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya Holdings Corp. 842,728,758.17% 8.8% 2.3% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 2,263,015,123.93% 4% -0.3%

Liquidity

Avaya Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Avaya Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.9% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Avaya Holdings Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.6% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avaya Holdings Corp. 7.89% 4.97% -35.75% -29.26% -41.27% -17.31% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99%

For the past year Avaya Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Summary

Avaya Holdings Corp. beats R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company on 8 of the 11 factors.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.