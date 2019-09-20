Contrasting of Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya Holdings Corp. 14 0.39 N/A 1.54 7.81 MAXIMUS Inc. 74 1.89 N/A 3.65 20.15

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Avaya Holdings Corp. and MAXIMUS Inc. MAXIMUS Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Avaya Holdings Corp. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Avaya Holdings Corp. is currently more affordable than MAXIMUS Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Avaya Holdings Corp. and MAXIMUS Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya Holdings Corp. 0.00% 8.8% 2.3% MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4%

Liquidity

Avaya Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MAXIMUS Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. MAXIMUS Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avaya Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Avaya Holdings Corp. and MAXIMUS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 MAXIMUS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, MAXIMUS Inc.’s potential upside is 0.20% and its consensus price target is $80.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Avaya Holdings Corp. and MAXIMUS Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 97.2%. Insiders owned 1% of Avaya Holdings Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of MAXIMUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avaya Holdings Corp. 7.89% 4.97% -35.75% -29.26% -41.27% -17.31% MAXIMUS Inc. -0.41% 1.24% 0.73% 6.63% 15% 12.94%

For the past year Avaya Holdings Corp. has -17.31% weaker performance while MAXIMUS Inc. has 12.94% stronger performance.

Summary

MAXIMUS Inc. beats on 12 of the 11 factors Avaya Holdings Corp.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.