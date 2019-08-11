Contrasting of Avantor Inc. (AVTR) and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) have been rivals in the Specialty Chemicals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor Inc. 18 1.60 N/A -0.56 0.00 Ecolab Inc. 182 4.01 N/A 5.34 37.80

Demonstrates Avantor Inc. and Ecolab Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Avantor Inc. and Ecolab Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ecolab Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 7.3%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avantor Inc. Its rival Ecolab Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.7 respectively. Avantor Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ecolab Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Avantor Inc. and Ecolab Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ecolab Inc. 0 9 4 2.31

Competitively Ecolab Inc. has an average price target of $186.46, with potential downside of -9.47%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avantor Inc. and Ecolab Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.2% and 88.9%. About 0.7% of Avantor Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Ecolab Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avantor Inc. -4.66% -6.14% 0% 0% 0% 21.31% Ecolab Inc. 1.91% 3.05% 10.61% 28.59% 43.34% 36.91%

For the past year Avantor Inc. has weaker performance than Ecolab Inc.

Summary

Ecolab Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Avantor Inc.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries. The Global Institutional segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, healthcare, government and education, and retail industries. The Global Energy segment provides the process chemicals and water treatment needs of the petroleum and petrochemical industries in upstream and downstream applications. The company also offers pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects, in restaurants, food and beverage processors, educational and healthcare facilities, hotels, quick service restaurant and grocery operations, and other institutional and commercial customers; and equipment repair, maintenance, and preventive maintenance services for the commercial food service industry. Ecolab Inc. sells its products through field sales personnel, corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.