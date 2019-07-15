Contrasting of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.95 N/A -2.57 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 10 19.19 N/A -17.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 173.97%. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 168.46% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is looking more favorable than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. -3.78% 0% 0% 0% 0% -5.36%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.