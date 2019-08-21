Contrasting of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Since Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.09 N/A -2.60 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Volatility & Risk

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.6. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.51 beta and it is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.5 and 14.5 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$6 is Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 175.14%. Competitively Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $82.67, with potential upside of 77.21%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is looking more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has -10.47% weaker performance while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.