Contrasting of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.84 N/A -2.60 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a beta of 1.6 and its 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s 1.83 beta is the reason why it is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.3 and 3.1. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 3.8 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential is 207.69% at a $6 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 53% and 14.8% respectively. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 0.95% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.