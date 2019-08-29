Contrasting of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 404.94 N/A -1.40 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Autolus Therapeutics plc and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Zosano Pharma Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 280.95% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 30.8% respectively. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 3.52%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance while Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.