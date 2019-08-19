Contrasting of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 22 413.32 N/A -1.40 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 20% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc was less bearish than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.