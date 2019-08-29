Contrasting of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Since Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 404.94 N/A -1.40 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

In table 1 we can see Autolus Therapeutics plc and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Autolus Therapeutics plc and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 71.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares. Comparatively, 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Autolus Therapeutics plc on 4 of the 6 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.