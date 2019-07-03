Contrasting of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Autolus Therapeutics plc has 3.52% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Autolus Therapeutics plc and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Autolus Therapeutics plc and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc N/A 26 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Autolus Therapeutics plc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

$45 is the consensus target price of Autolus Therapeutics plc, with a potential upside of 180.02%. The rivals have a potential upside of 131.90%. With higher probable upside potential for Autolus Therapeutics plc’s competitors, analysts think Autolus Therapeutics plc is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Autolus Therapeutics plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -27.22% weaker performance while Autolus Therapeutics plc’s competitors have 47.25% stronger performance.

Dividends

Autolus Therapeutics plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc’s competitors beat Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.