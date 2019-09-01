Contrasting of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|21
|438.41
|N/A
|-1.40
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Genfit SA.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Genfit SA.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Genfit SA.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s consensus price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 226.59%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Autolus Therapeutics plc and Genfit SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 0%. 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|17.44%
|-6.66%
|-44.05%
|-41.72%
|-34.88%
|-53.05%
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc was more bearish than Genfit SA.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Genfit SA beats Autolus Therapeutics plc.
Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.