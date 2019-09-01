Contrasting of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 438.41 N/A -1.40 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s consensus price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 226.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Genfit SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 0%. 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc was more bearish than Genfit SA.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Genfit SA beats Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.