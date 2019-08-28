Contrasting of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Both Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 434.18 N/A -1.40 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 57.01 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and Entera Bio Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Autolus Therapeutics plc and Entera Bio Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares and 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance while Entera Bio Ltd. has 7.21% stronger performance.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.