Contrasting of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Since Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 26 671.43 N/A -1.40 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 487.14 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -141% -101.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and Clearside Biomedical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 39.7% respectively. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 3.52%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 4.13% -4.55% -12.5% -31.52% -89.55% 17.76%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -27.22% weaker performance while Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 17.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.