Contrasting of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Both Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 19 545.96 N/A -1.40 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 25.03 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Autolus Therapeutics plc and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Autolus Therapeutics plc and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics plc and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $1.75, with potential upside of 79.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics plc and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 31.9%. Insiders owned roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares. Comparatively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.