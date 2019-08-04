Contrasting of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

This is a contrast between Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 23 623.53 N/A -1.40 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 23.88 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Autolus Therapeutics plc and Aravive Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Autolus Therapeutics plc and Aravive Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Aravive Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 30%. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 3.52%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Aravive Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.