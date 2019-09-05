Contrasting of Autohome Inc. (ATHM) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of Autohome Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Autohome Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Autohome Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome Inc. 0.00% 28.70% 20.70% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Autohome Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome Inc. N/A 92 22.95 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Autohome Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Autohome Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 2.47 2.74

With consensus price target of $120, Autohome Inc. has a potential upside of 39.81%. The potential upside of the rivals is 85.32%. Autohome Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Autohome Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autohome Inc. -0.56% -0.01% -23.31% 20.31% -15.03% 8.65% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Autohome Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Autohome Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.51. Competitively, Autohome Inc.’s peers are 38.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Summary

Autohome Inc.’s peers beat Autohome Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturersÂ’ suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content. Autohome Inc. also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, it operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Telstra Holdings Pty Ltd.