Contrasting of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 Phunware Inc. 14 2.61 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aurora Mobile Limited and Phunware Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aurora Mobile Limited and Phunware Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7% Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aurora Mobile Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, Phunware Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Aurora Mobile Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phunware Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Aurora Mobile Limited and Phunware Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aurora Mobile Limited’s average price target is $9.7, while its potential upside is 164.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.9% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares and 17.3% of Phunware Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited’s shares. Comparatively, Phunware Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited has stronger performance than Phunware Inc.