Contrasting of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aurora Mobile Limited
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Phunware Inc.
|14
|2.61
|N/A
|-0.23
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Aurora Mobile Limited and Phunware Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Aurora Mobile Limited and Phunware Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aurora Mobile Limited
|0.00%
|-52.9%
|-12.7%
|Phunware Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Aurora Mobile Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, Phunware Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Aurora Mobile Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phunware Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Aurora Mobile Limited and Phunware Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aurora Mobile Limited
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Phunware Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Aurora Mobile Limited’s average price target is $9.7, while its potential upside is 164.31%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 13.9% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares and 17.3% of Phunware Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited’s shares. Comparatively, Phunware Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aurora Mobile Limited
|-3.27%
|8.35%
|-33.5%
|-31.18%
|-33.5%
|-24.22%
|Phunware Inc.
|-7.57%
|-40.63%
|-79.72%
|-99.05%
|-83.48%
|-88.01%
For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited has stronger performance than Phunware Inc.
