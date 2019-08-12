Contrasting of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) and LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 LINE Corporation 33 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aurora Mobile Limited and LINE Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7% LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8%

Liquidity

Aurora Mobile Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LINE Corporation are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Aurora Mobile Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LINE Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aurora Mobile Limited and LINE Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00 LINE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Aurora Mobile Limited is $9.7, with potential upside of 100.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.9% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 3.3% of LINE Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares. Competitively, 64.09% are LINE Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22% LINE Corporation 9.24% 11.22% -4.24% -15.53% -27.22% -6.74%

For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited was more bearish than LINE Corporation.

Summary

LINE Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aurora Mobile Limited.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.