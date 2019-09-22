Contrasting of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

As Application Software businesses, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 68 8.18 N/A 1.50 49.14

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aurora Mobile Limited and Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7% Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 31.9% 17.2%

Liquidity

Aurora Mobile Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. On the competitive side is, Cadence Design Systems Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Aurora Mobile Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aurora Mobile Limited and Cadence Design Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Cadence Design Systems Inc. is $68.5, which is potential 3.77% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.9% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 91.2% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 33.75% are Aurora Mobile Limited’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22% Cadence Design Systems Inc. -2.48% 0.76% 7.83% 55.67% 68.32% 69.99%

For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited had bearish trend while Cadence Design Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Aurora Mobile Limited.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.