Contrasting of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Both Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 198 12.91 N/A 4.90 41.50

Demonstrates Aurora Mobile Limited and ANSYS Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aurora Mobile Limited and ANSYS Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7% ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aurora Mobile Limited is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.9. The Current Ratio of rival ANSYS Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Aurora Mobile Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ANSYS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aurora Mobile Limited and ANSYS Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile Limited 0 0 0 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively ANSYS Inc. has a consensus target price of $230.6, with potential upside of 8.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.9% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares and 97.9% of ANSYS Inc. shares. 33.75% are Aurora Mobile Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of ANSYS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22% ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1%

For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited has -24.22% weaker performance while ANSYS Inc. has 42.1% stronger performance.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.