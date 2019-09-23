Contrasting of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Both Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) are Drug Manufacturers – Other companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.22 28.94 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 11 0.47 N/A -3.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 0.00% -24.7% -5.6%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis Inc. 2 0 1 2.33 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 4 3 2 2.22

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s upside potential is 49.40% at a $7.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s consensus target price is $11.44, while its potential upside is 53.56%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited seems more appealing than Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.15% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares and 62.8% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.04%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Cannabis Inc. -4.58% -20.18% -30.56% -9.81% 25.23% 26.01% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited -0.88% -14.91% -47.93% -60.37% -66.58% -48.57%

For the past year Aurora Cannabis Inc. had bullish trend while Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Aurora Cannabis Inc. beats Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products. It also operates CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers; and provides cannabis analytical product testing services. The company has operations in 19 countries across five continents. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has collaboration agreements with PharmaChoice, Pharmasave, and Shoppers Drug Mart for the distribution, sale, and marketing of medical cannabis products through their respective networks of pharmacies. The company has a strategic agreements with Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.; CTT Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Choom Holdings Inc.; Capcium Inc.; The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.; SociÃ©tÃ© des Alcools du QuÃ©bec; Alcanna; Radient Technologies; Micron Waste; Wagner Dimas; Evio; and Cann Group Limited. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams. This segment also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Specialty Medicines segment provides branded specialty medicines for use in central nervous system and respiratory indications, as well as the womenÂ’s health, oncology, and other specialty businesses. Its products in the central nervous system area comprise Copaxone for multiple sclerosis; Azilect for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease; and Nuvigil for the treatment of excessive sleepiness associated with narcolepsy and certain other disorders. This segmentÂ’s products in the respiratory market include ProAir, ProAir Respiclick, QVAR, Duoresp Spiromax, Qnasl, Braltus, Cinqair/Cinqaero, and Aerivio Spiromax for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as Treanda/Bendeka, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim products in the oncology market. This segment also offers a portfolio of products in the womenÂ’s health category, which includes ParaGard, Plan B One-Step, and OTC/Rx, as well as other products. The company has collaboration arrangements with Attenukine, Procter & Gamble Company, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.