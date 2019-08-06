Contrasting of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Since Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 20 4.31 N/A -7.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Volatility and Risk

Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s -0.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 105.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s beta is 1.81 which is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. Its rival Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.2 respectively. Clovis Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 207.86% and its average target price is $29.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares and 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares. About 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

Clovis Oncology Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.