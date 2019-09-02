Contrasting of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Since Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 77.42 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Celsion Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Celsion Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Risk & Volatility

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a -0.05 beta, while its volatility is 105.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Celsion Corporation’s 1.95 beta is the reason why it is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Celsion Corporation which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Celsion Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares and 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 16.57%. Comparatively, Celsion Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -67.65% weaker performance while Celsion Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Celsion Corporation beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.