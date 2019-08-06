Contrasting of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1232.19 N/A -0.71 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.08 N/A 2.29 72.86

Table 1 demonstrates Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00

The upside potential is 150.00% for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $15.25. Meanwhile, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s consensus target price is $217.33, while its potential upside is 23.79%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.