Contrasting of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1175.01 N/A -0.71 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 22 1.47 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Analyst Ratings

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 162.93% upside potential and an average target price of $15.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.8% respectively. Comparatively, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has 11.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.