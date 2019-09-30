Contrasting of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Since Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 62.06M -0.71 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 1 0.00 25.95M -1.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,050,084,602.37% 0% 0% Intec Pharma Ltd. 3,536,385,936.22% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 162.17%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Intec Pharma Ltd. has 16.08% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Intec Pharma Ltd.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Intec Pharma Ltd.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.