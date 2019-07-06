Contrasting of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY)

Both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1275.89 N/A -0.76 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 75920000.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Demonstrates Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4%

Analyst Ratings

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 136.43% and an $15.25 average price target. INSYS Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.75 average price target and a -100.00% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than INSYS Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.9% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats INSYS Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.