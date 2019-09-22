Contrasting of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1199.45 N/A -0.71 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 131.02% for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $14. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus target price and a 176.82% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Competitively, 3% are Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.74% weaker performance while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.