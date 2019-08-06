Contrasting of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1216.03 N/A -0.71 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1430.36 N/A -0.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 153.32% for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $15.25. Aptorum Group Limited on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus price target and a 16.46% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Aptorum Group Limited as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.