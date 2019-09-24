Contrasting of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

We are contrasting Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1202.75 N/A -0.71 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 132.95% and an $14 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential upside is 349.44%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 0.75% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.