Contrasting of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1270.99 N/A -0.76 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.37 N/A -22.68 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 140.54% upside potential and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 6.8% of Altimmune Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48% Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Altimmune Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.