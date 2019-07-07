Contrasting of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1270.42 N/A -0.76 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 4 0.62 N/A -9.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 136.43% and an $15.25 average price target. On the other hand, Advaxis Inc.’s potential downside is -77.65% and its average price target is $0.4. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Advaxis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.8% of Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48% Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.48% weaker performance while Advaxis Inc. has 11.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Advaxis Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.