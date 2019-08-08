Contrasting of AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO)

This is a contrast between AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes Ltd. 15 2.99 N/A 0.54 34.56 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 30 3.06 N/A 0.48 71.01

In table 1 we can see AudioCodes Ltd. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Zayo Group Holdings Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to AudioCodes Ltd. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. AudioCodes Ltd.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

AudioCodes Ltd.’s 0.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AudioCodes Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. AudioCodes Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AudioCodes Ltd. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioCodes Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $34, while its potential upside is 0.92%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.4% of AudioCodes Ltd. shares and 94.7% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. shares. About 40.5% of AudioCodes Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.45% 1.75% 8.39% 25.86% -8.67% 47.68%

For the past year AudioCodes Ltd. has stronger performance than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.