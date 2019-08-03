Contrasting of AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

As Communication Equipment companies, AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes Ltd. 15 2.96 N/A 0.54 34.56 Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 18.24 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AudioCodes Ltd. and Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% -1.9% -1.9%

Risk & Volatility

AudioCodes Ltd. is 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.55 beta. Competitively, Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.58 which is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AudioCodes Ltd. are 1.7 and 1.3. Competitively, Network-1 Technologies Inc. has 49.1 and 49.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AudioCodes Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AudioCodes Ltd. and Network-1 Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.4% and 13.7%. 40.5% are AudioCodes Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Network-1 Technologies Inc. has 17.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2.51% 0% -0.81% -7.55% -14.04% 9.87%

For the past year AudioCodes Ltd. has stronger performance than Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors AudioCodes Ltd. beats Network-1 Technologies Inc.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.