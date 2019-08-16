Contrasting of AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes Ltd. 15 2.77 N/A 0.54 34.56 Knowles Corporation 17 2.10 N/A 0.52 39.06

Table 1 demonstrates AudioCodes Ltd. and Knowles Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Knowles Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than AudioCodes Ltd. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. AudioCodes Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Knowles Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AudioCodes Ltd. and Knowles Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2% Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

AudioCodes Ltd. has a beta of 0.55 and its 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Knowles Corporation’s beta is 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AudioCodes Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Knowles Corporation which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Knowles Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AudioCodes Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AudioCodes Ltd. and Knowles Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 34.4% and 0% respectively. About 40.5% of AudioCodes Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Knowles Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87% Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89%

For the past year AudioCodes Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Knowles Corporation.

Summary

AudioCodes Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Knowles Corporation.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.