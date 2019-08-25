Contrasting of AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes Ltd. 15 2.70 N/A 0.54 34.56 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 3 0.58 N/A 0.27 11.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AudioCodes Ltd. and Ceragon Networks Ltd. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than AudioCodes Ltd. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. AudioCodes Ltd. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AudioCodes Ltd. and Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8%

Risk and Volatility

AudioCodes Ltd. has a beta of 0.55 and its 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

AudioCodes Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Ceragon Networks Ltd. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Ceragon Networks Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AudioCodes Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.4% of AudioCodes Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.9% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. AudioCodes Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 40.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.7% of Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58%

For the past year AudioCodes Ltd. had bullish trend while Ceragon Networks Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

AudioCodes Ltd. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Ceragon Networks Ltd.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.