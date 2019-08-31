Contrasting of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Its Competitors

As Biotechnology company, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.80% -37.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. N/A 36 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

With average price target of $44, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a potential upside of 41.48%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 141.32%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 and a Quick Ratio of 14.3. Competitively, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.