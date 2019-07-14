Contrasting of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

Both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 67.82 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Table 2 represents Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)'s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a 39.98% upside potential and a consensus target price of $48.

Roughly 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 79.32% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.6% weaker performance.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.