Contrasting of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is $48, with potential upside of 32.52%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.2% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 79.32% stronger performance while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -61.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.