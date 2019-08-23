Contrasting of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Since Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 49.25% at a $48 average price target. Competitively Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $45, with potential upside of 50.40%. Based on the results given earlier, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares and 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, 1.6% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.