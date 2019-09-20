Contrasting of AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) and GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) and GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) have been rivals in the Semiconductor – Broad Line for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics Corp. 3 0.00 N/A 0.07 35.56 GSI Technology Inc. 8 3.46 N/A 0.00 4110.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AU Optronics Corp. and GSI Technology Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. AU Optronics Corp. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics Corp. 0.00% 1.1% 0.5% GSI Technology Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.74 beta means AU Optronics Corp.’s volatility is 26.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, GSI Technology Inc.’s 32.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AU Optronics Corp. Its rival GSI Technology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.9 and 8.2 respectively. GSI Technology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AU Optronics Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.4% of AU Optronics Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.5% of GSI Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 14% of AU Optronics Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 14.9% are GSI Technology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AU Optronics Corp. -10.49% -13.22% -27.27% -35.03% -40.47% -35.03% GSI Technology Inc. -7.85% -6.06% 1.36% 7.45% 22.69% 59.92%

For the past year AU Optronics Corp. has -35.03% weaker performance while GSI Technology Inc. has 59.92% stronger performance.

Summary

GSI Technology Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AU Optronics Corp.

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, and others. It sells its panels to original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Solar segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also engages in the renewable energy power generation; repairing of TFT-LCD modules; injecting and stamping parts; manufacture and sale of molds, light guide plates, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as precision plastic and metal parts; and IP related business. It operates in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites. The company also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products; and bandwidth engine products. Its products are incorporated in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive, and medical markets. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.