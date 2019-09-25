Contrasting of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 5 157.26 N/A -13.68 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 72.78 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.3 beta. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 134.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.34 beta.

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for aTyr Pharma Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s consensus price target is $2, while its potential upside is 64.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares and 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.