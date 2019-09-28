Contrasting of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 3 0.00 3.34M -13.68 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 18 0.00 5.94M -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for aTyr Pharma Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 101,448,835.16% -81.3% -52% Synthorx Inc. 33,483,652.76% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. Its rival Synthorx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Synthorx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares and 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares. 0.1% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.