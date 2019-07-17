Contrasting of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 90.96 N/A -2.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights aTyr Pharma Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides aTyr Pharma Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.52 beta means aTyr Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 152.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Synlogic Inc. has beta of 2.38 which is 138.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synlogic Inc. are 14.9 and 14.9 respectively. Synlogic Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.6% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares and 82.1% of Synlogic Inc. shares. 1.5% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62% Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Synlogic Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Synlogic Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.